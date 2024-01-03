Disney accidentally revealed ‘Star Wars: Outlaws’ will release “late this year”.

The upcoming action-adventure game, developed by Massive Entertainment and published by Ubisoft, was revealed last summer, with the broad release window of 2024. However, Disney has now confirmed that the title will release towards the end of the year.

In a now-deleted update to the Disney Parks blog post, the company wrote: “Star Wars Outlaws, the open world Star Wars game, is set to release late this year.

“The game lets you explore distinct planets across the galaxy, both iconic and new. You can risk it all as Kay Vess, an emerging scoundrel seeking freedom and the means to start a new life, along with her companion Nix. If you're willing to take the risk, the galaxy is full of opportunity.”

The highly-anticipated game will see scoundrel Kay Vess try to swindle the crime syndicates and bosses such as Jabba the Hutt in a galaxy at war, and is set in between ‘The Empire Strikes Back’ and ‘Return of the Jedi’.

In an interview with Kotaku, narrative director Navid Khavari promised the game would be a “deeply immersive Star Wars journey”.

He said: "We wanted to create a scoundrel who has never experienced anything like this before. "She hasn't figured it all out yet, and doesn't have all the right answers all the time. I hope players will see a bit of themselves in Kay."