Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny rang in the new year together.

The couple recently called time on their romance after almost a year of dating but proved there are no hard feelings between them as they joined a group of close friends - including Justin and Hailey Bieber - on an end-of-year vacation near Barbados, TMZ reports.

Sources told the outlet that the pair have remained close despite their split and still have a lot of mutual pals in common, but are not currently back together and went on the trip because of the group.

In a clip of New Year's Eve fireworks posted by Kendall's friend, the 'Monaco' hitmaker could be heard in the background wishing everyone "Feliz Ano Nuevo".

It was revealed last month that the former couple - who had last been seen together at the 'Saturday Night Live' afterparty in October following the 29-year-old musician's appearance on the show - had gone their separate ways.

A source told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Kendall and Bad Bunny have been doing their own things lately and things slowly started to fizzle out between them.

"They both knew going into this that it likely wouldn't be a forever type of relationship and that was mutually understood from the get-go.

"They have crazy busy schedules and know they're still young and have a lot more to experience individually before settling down."

The couple tried to keep their relationship as private as possible, with Bunny refusing to confirm their romance.

Speaking on the rumours previously, he told Rolling Stone magazine: “I know something is going to come out. I know [people are] going to say something. People know everything about me, so what’s left for me to protect? My private life, my personal life.”

Asked if there was anything he wanted to clarify about his relationship status and romance with Kendall, the 'Where She Goes' hitmaker insisted he wants to keep some parts of his life private.

He added: "That’s the only answer. In the end, the only thing I have is my privacy.”