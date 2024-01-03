Andrew Lloyd Webber's house had poltergeist presence

Andrew Lloyd Webber had to call a priest to get a poltergeist out of his home.

The 'Phantom of the Opera' composer explained he enlisted the help of the church to rid his 19th century home in Belgravia, central London, of a mischievous spirit that delighted in arranging piles of paper in different areas of the house.

Asked if he had seen a ghost at any of the theatres he owns, he said he hadn’t but told the Daily Telegraph newspaper: “I did have a house in Eaton Square which had a poltergeist.

“It would do things like take theatre scripts and put them in a neat pile in some obscure room. In the end we had to get a priest to come and bless it, and it left.”

While the 75-year-old musical theatre guru has never seen a ghost on stage, his sometime collaborator, Cameron Mackintosh, recalled a "mysterious" presence he once experienced at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane, which is London's oldest theatre and currently owned by Andrew.

Cameron said: "On the opening night of 'Miss Saigon' in 1989, I walked onto the vast stage and stood with [designer] John Napier. As we gazed into the beautiful empty auditorium, we felt a chill and heard some slight sounds above our heads in the grid.

"Even the light we were in seemed to take on a mysterious tinge. In less than a minute, it was gone, but we both felt some presence."

But it seemed the "presence" was a positive sign for the production.

Cameron added: "Later the theatre’s old manager George Hoare told me, ‘That was the Man in Grey. He always turns up if you’re going to have a big hit!’”

