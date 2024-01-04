Kim Kardashian's mobile game is shutting down after almost 10 years.

The 43-year-old star teamed up with Glu in 2014 to launch 'Kim Kardashian: Hollywood' - on which players made a bid for stardom by making an impact with events, dating, acting, modelling and club appearances - but she has now confirmed the venture is closing so she can focus on her other "passions".

The SKIMS founder said in a statement: "I'm so grateful from the bottom of my heart to everyone who has loved and played Kim Kardashian: Hollywood in the past 10 years.

"This journey has meant so much to me but I’ve realised that it’s time to focus that energy into other passions.

"I want to thank the Glu team and the many people behind the scenes who have worked diligently on making it a success.

"I will be forever inspired by this community that we built together."

The game itself was free to play, but users were able to purchase 'K stars' to boost their attempts to climb the ladder of success.

'Kim Kardashian: Hollywood' has now been removed from both the Apple and Android app stores, and users who already have the game on their devices will receive a notice on logging in which states they can continue playing until 8 April.

It also features a timer counting down to its shutdown.

The game featured various members of Kim's family, including her mother and manager Kris Jenner and sisters Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian, as well as famous friends including NeNe Leakes and Andre Leon Talley.

In its first few months of release, 'Kim Kardashian: Hollywood' was downloaded 22 million times and earned over $40 million.