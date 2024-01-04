Carol Alt starts her day by 'protein loading'

Carol Alt drinks protein-packed shakes to help maintain her figure.

The 63-year-old model - who previously featured on the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue - has revealed that "protein loading" has helped her to maintain her enviable figure.

She told DailyMail.com: "Protein loading earlier in the day will makes me feel more full. So when I’m at festive holiday parties at night, I’m less inclined to eat.

"Then I eat something right before I go out. Fruit, usually, to fill me up. The earlier protein-load fills me up, and the fruit tops me off.

"That way I don’t over-eat. Sometimes I might make it a fruit slushy or a fresh juice right before I leave."

Carol has also stressed the importance of staying properly hydrated throughout the day.

The model - who has worked with a series of big-name brands during her career, including Givenchy and Versace - explained: "I drink water throughout the evening because it fills me up and keeps me hydrated … putting a lemon or a lime in it also makes it look like I’m drinking something so people don’t keep trying to give me something because I am empty-handed. Always have something in your hand."

Carol revealed that she has a health-conscious way of drinking alcohol, too.

The New York-born model offered a suggestion that allows people to enjoy the flavour "but not the calories".

She shared: "If you must drink alcohol, cut your drink with seltzer-spritzers, tonic water, or just cut your alcohol with water so that you get the flavour but not the calories."

