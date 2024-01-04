SpaceX accused of unlawfully firing workers who were critical of Elon Musk

Published
2024/01/04 11:00 (GMT)

SpaceX has been accused of unlawfully firing employees who criticised Elon Musk.

The spacecraft manufacturer is the subject of a complaint by the National Labor Relations Board, in which workers allege that the tech billionaire is a "distraction and embarrassment" whilst lawyers for former employee Deborah Lawrence have reportedly called the workplace a "toxic culture".

In a statement, seen by Reuters, Ms Lawrence said: "We wrote the open letter to leadership not out of malice, but because we cared about the mission and the people around us".

The NLRB's general counsel acts as a prosecutor and brings cases to the five-member board which is appointed by the organisation's president.

If SpaceX does not settle, the case will go before an administrative judge and a hearing has been scheduled for 5 March.

If it is found that the corporation did indeed act unlawfully, it can order that those employees who lost their jobs be reinstated and receive compensation over the alleged firings.

© BANG Media International

elonmusk

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

Recommended