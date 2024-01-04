Nintendo hacker Gary Bowser denies involvement in The Mig-Switch

Published
2024/01/04 11:00 (GMT)

Nintendo hacker Gary Bowser has denied having any involvement with The Mig-Switch.

The first Switch flash cart is a third-party back-up and development device for the Nintendo Switch, not endorsed nor licensed by Nintendo, and Bowser - who was released from prison after he was sentenced in 2021 to 40 months and a $14.5 million fine for his role in Nintendo hacking group Team Xecuter - has shot down rumours he's behind the Flashcart for the hybrid console.

He simply responded on X (formerly Twitter) when asked by one user if he was "back in this stuff": "I am not involved with this stuff."

Over on Discord, he is reported to have said: “I was the subject of DNS poisoning attack on my nameservers, I repaired the damage and changed all my passwords, but sadly people will talk, not what I needed just before Christmas.

“And also just a day after someone was threatening me via Skype, demanding I send them $1,000 per month for next 40 months, or they would leak a bunch of shit. I am not going to engage the trolls or comment on it.”

As per the Mig-Switch website, the makers do not condone the use of "ROMs (Read-Only Memory) of games that you do not own".

A disclaimer read: “Mig-Switch does not approve the use of its device with ROMs of games that you do not own, downloaded from the internet or owned by a friend or any outside source. Beside the fact that it is illegal, it will void our warranty and support."

© BANG Media International

garybowser

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

Recommended