Lala Kent has slammed Tom Sandoval for taking a photograph with a "tiger in captivity".

The 40-year-old star recently visited a tiger zoo in Thailand, and he's now been blasted by his 'Vanderpump Rules' co-star, who has taken to social media to voice her anger.

Lala, 33, wrote on her Instagram Story: "I am appalled by the photo my cast member took with a tiger in captivity. This topic has been close to my heart for many years. What is disguised as ‘fun’ and ‘cool’ is, in fact, animal abuse. It's heartbreaking. I've made noise about educating yourselves, and here I am to tell you again… Do not support places like this. (sic)"

Tom's decision has also been slammed by James Kennedy.

The 'Vanderpump Rules' star wrote on Instagram: "I would never go to a place like this , …… Let them all run free !! [tiger and heart emojis] always found this cruel and so sad. (sic)"

Last year, meanwhile, Tom admitted to feeling like an "outsider" during the latest season of 'Vanderpump Rules'.

The reality star acknowledged that his relationships with his co-stars had changed after it emerged that he had a months-long affair with Rachel Leviss.

Tom told PEOPLE: "I've never really been an outsider with everyone like I was. So that's going to be, I think, interesting for people to see."

Tom has been reconnecting with friends since the cheating scandal broke. However, he admitted that it's been a difficult process.

The TV star - who split from Ariana Madix after news of the affair broke - shared: "I’m just taking my time. You'll see [on] this coming season of 'Vanderpump Rules' how a lot of that stuff sort of plays out."