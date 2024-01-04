'Bayonetta' creator Hideki Kamiya wants to return to the gaming industry this year.

The legendary Japanese video game designer and director - who launched his career in 1994 with Capcom, where he directed 'Resident Evil 2', 'Devil May Cry', 'Viewtiful Joe', and 'Ōkami' - quit as vice-president of PlatinumGames in October 2023, the firm he co-founded in 2007 and worked on titles such as the popular hack and slash action-adventure series 'Bayonetta' and 2013's ' The 'Wonderful 101'.

A statement read at the time: "We regret to announce that Hideki Kamiya will be leaving PlatinumGames on October 12. 2023.

"We are truly grateful for his creative ideas, leadership, and contribution to the growth of PlatinumGames from our start-up to this very day.

"We believe that he will continue to succeed in his future endeavors as a game creator. We are looking forward to seeing the game industry grow into a better place with him in it. We wish him all the best for the future!"

However, Kamiya has kicked off 2024 by revealing to Japanese outlet Famitsu that he is keen to make his gaming return.

He told the publication: "I want to get a job making games so that I can have a meal."

No word on how he will make his comeback is known at this time.