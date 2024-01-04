Rita Ora has struggled to use her new air fryer.

The 33-year-old pop star - who is married to movie-maker Taika Waititi - has revealed that it's taken her "a couple of months" to understand her new kitchen appliance, admitting that she's actually already wrecked three air fryers.

According to The Sun newspaper, Rita says on an upcoming episode of 'The Masked Singer': "I’m new to the air fryer community. It took me a couple of months to work it out."

The 'Hot Right Now' hitmaker has enjoyed success as a singer and as an actress over the last decade. But Rita concedes that she's not a natural in the kitchen.

The pop star shared: "I don’t think I was made for the kitchen."

Meanwhile, Rita previously revealed that she would love to start a family with Taika.

The chart-topping singer married the acclaimed director in 2022, and Rita admitted that she'd love to have children "one day".

She told PEOPLE: "That’s always been a dream of mine."

Rita described her husband as her "biggest supporter and advocate".

The pop star is also happy to lean on him for some creative inspiration.

Rita - who released her latest album, 'You and I', in 2023 - shared: "I love bouncing ideas with him. It's really cool and easy, and he's got really great perspective and taste.

"With this album and everything, I think it's just set a really great precedent for what we could potentially do."

Rita wrote her new album while her romance with Taika was starting to blossom, and her love life has proven to be a huge source of inspiration.

She said: "They say, 'Try and write down everything you're feeling,' but I never really did that until this album.

"These journals turned into diaries I would show to my producers and be like, 'Hey, do you think we can maybe turn these into songs?'"