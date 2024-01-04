Julianne Moore spent $2,000 on her own outfit for the 'Lost World: Jurassic Park' premiere.

The 63-year-old star - who played Dr. Sarah Harding in the 1997 dinosaur blockbuster - admitted while she can't recall her first ever red carpet ensemble, she still remembers having to sort out her own outfits for the glitzy events.

She told W magazine: "I really don't know what my first red carpet outfit was.

"I do know that back in the day we didn't have stylists, and people didn't lend us clothes.

"So I remember that for the premiere of 'The Lost World: Jurassic Park' movie, I went to Barneys and spent $2,000."

Meanwhile, Julianne previously opened up on buying her first piece of designer clothing, and she was "nervous" about the $500 purchase.

Back in 2019, she told British Vogue magazine: "My first major designer purchase was a Ralph Lauren dress that I bought. It was brown silk and it had white flowers on it.

"It was so expensive for me at the time. I remember how nervous I was buying it because it was $500, which was a fortune for me, and it was [from] a very fancy store.

"I bought it myself when I was 25. It was a very big deal for me to spend that much money on a dress. I had it for a very long time and I loved it ... God knows where it ended up."

These days, the star is no stranger to dressing up in designer robes, and at the time she said her staple go-to wardrobe piece was her Louis Vuitton black dress, which she can throw on and be ready in a matter of minutes.

She added: "If it's a regular day and I have a meeting and I want to look nice, I would probably wear my really cute black Louis Vuitton dress - it's great.

"It's very casual ... but it looks a little bit dressy. I would wear it with a little short black boot and then I'd make sure that my hair was ... clean.

"A blow-out really, really helps - or dry shampoo. A blow-out, a black dress, short black boots and then I like to do a lip and cheek stain, and some mascara. That's it, all in five minutes."