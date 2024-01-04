Microsoft has announced a new addition to the keyboard.

The tech giant first introduced the Windows key - which brands the famous logo and provides users with instant access to the smart menu - on all standard models produced by them more than than 30 years ago but are now aiming for 2024 to be "the year of the AI PC", so are introducing the Copilot which will launch a Chat GPT-style bot.

Yusuf Mehdi, executive vice president, and consumer chief marketing officer at Microsoft, said: "Nearly 30 years ago, we introduced the Windows key to the PC keyboard that enabled people all over the world to interact with Windows. We see this as another transformative moment in our journey with Windows where Copilot will be the entry point into the world of AI on the PC

"In this new year, we will be ushering in a significant shift toward a more personal and intelligent computing future where AI will be seamlessly woven into Windows from the system, to the silicon, to the hardware."

The tech boss went on to add that the new feature - which is gradually being introduced on new devices across various markets - will "amplify" the overall experience of Windows users around the globe.

He added: "This will not only simplify people’s computing experience but also amplify it, making 2024 the year of the AI PC.