Samsung has collaborated with Hyundai to develop their Home-to-Car and Car-to-Home services.

The tech giant has teamed up with car manufacturer Hyundai so that users of their SmartThingsservice will be able to perform a variety of actions pertaining to their cars while at home — starting them, controlling smart air conditioning, opening and closing windows, and checking their charging status

Chanwoo Park, Executive Vice President at Samsung Electronics, said: "This collaboration will enable communication from Home-to-Car and integrated home energy management services that are optimised for future lifestyles. By connecting the SmartThings platform with vehicles, we’ll be able to significantly enhance the customer experience in both the home and the car."

Users will be able to adjust their environments with SmartThings by simultaneously operating multiple devices — including vehicles — through routines such as “good morning routine” and “arriving home routine.” For example, when a Galaxy smartphone’s morning alarm goes off, the curtains will automatically open, and the lights and television will turn on. When users are ready to go out for work, the user’s car will adjust itself to an ideal temperature. Also, the smartphone and TV screens will display information such as the EV’s remaining battery and driving range.

Haeyoung Kwon, Vice President of Hyundai and Kia’s Infotainment Development Center, said: "This is an opportunity to make the connected car’s Car-to-Home and Home-to-Car services more convenient in various fields. We plan to accelerate our technology development to continuously make global Hyundai and Kia customers’ journeys meaningful."