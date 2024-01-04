Taylor Swift has known for a decade a man like Travis Kelce would be her “end game” relationship.

The 34-year-old singer’s relationship Kansas City Chiefs player Travis, also 34, made global headlines when she watched him play from the stands at The Arrowhead Stadium in September last year next to Travis’ mum Donna, 71, while wearing a red-and-white Chiefs jersey.

An interview has now resurfaced in the wake of their romance that shows Taylor describing her ideal man as almost identical to Travis.

She said in the 2009 chat with Glamour about her dream partner: “It’s more a question of confidence.

“I wouldn’t want to be with a pushover who would let me make all the plans and have all the control.”

At the time of the interview Taylor had only released her first two albums, and added: “It’s really natural for me to go into planning mode, but I’d rather be with someone who has his own voice and passion and ambition.”

Taylor added she would also love to be with someone where she would be “flying to see him” and be “flying him places to see (me)”.

She said: “It feels like it would involve more scheduling, and I already deal with a lot of scheduling in my life.

“Of course, if I met somebody who was worth it, I would probably stop thinking that way!”

Taylor and Travis have so far travelled between Missouri, where he recently bought a $6 million mansion, and her home in New York.

The singer has also flown to support her NFL star boyfriend at several of his away games, including in Massachusetts against the New England Patriots and in Wisconsin against the Green Bay Packers – while Travis has travelled to watch Taylor’s performances in Buenos Aires, Argentina.