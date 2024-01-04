Kanye West is reportedly annoying security staff at a five-star hotel with his alleged late night partying antics.

The disgraced rapper, 46, who has been ditched from a range of money-spinning brand deals for his infamous anti-Semitic outbursts, is said to have “worm out his welcome” at his favourite spot in Miami, the Four Seasons at the Surf Club resort.

Page Six reported he has been “camped out” at the resort so for so long he now has a “recording studio set up” in the hotel.

It added that because the spot is “outside of the party-friendly South Beach neighbourhood”, his alleged parties are “particularly” annoying for its security workers.

Page Six said they have been told the minders are “fed up with the troubled star’s tendency to have late-night guests”.

It added: “On a particularly wild night lately, the rapper performed (in a black Ku Klux Klan mask, as it happens) during the Art Basel festival, and there was a line of around 15 SUVs coming and going from the luxe hotel until around 5am.”

It said an insider told them Kanye has since gone out of town, but “may not get the warmest of welcomes when he next checks in” to the Four Seasons.

Page Six also added representatives for the hotel didn’t respond to their request for comment, nor did Kanye, who they said is believed to be “between publicists”.

Ahead of the release of his upcoming ‘Vultures’ album, co-created with Ty Dollar Sign, 41, Kanye posted an apology online in Hebrew addressed to the “Jewish community” in the wake of his anti-Semitic rants.

He claimed: “I am committed to starting with myself and learning from this experience to ensure greater sensitivity and understanding in the future.”