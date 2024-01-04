Elon Musk rang in the New Year with his and Grimes’ three-year-old son X Æ A-Xii in St Barts.

The Tesla billionaire, 52, is currently embroiled in a custody fight over the boy, as well as his and Grimes’ two-year-old daughter Exa Dark Sideræl and 19-month-old son Techno ‘Tau’ Mechanicus.

He has now told Page Six he was in the Caribbean over the New Year to visit a friend for a few days and “just spent time with family and close friends”.

Elon told the outlet: “My son, li’l X, was with me.

Page Six said one of its sources “mistakenly” said they had spotted Elon dancing with his “arms in the air” at a party thrown by Palm Tree Crew and that he hung with Tom Brady and snowboarder Shaun White in St Barts.

The outlet added Elon actually went to a bash at WhatsApp founder Jan Koum’s house “for a few hours” on New Year’s Eve, but “generally had a quiet time with friends and family”.

Elon said: “I do recall meeting Shaun White and Tom Brady briefly”, but added it wasn’t at the Palm Tree Crew party.

Grimes, 35, born Claire Elise Bouche, filed a “petition to establish parental relationship” on 29 September in a California court, which makes it identify the legal parents of a child when they are unmarried.

Elon had already taken legal action of his own by suing the ‘Genesis’ singer in a Texas court three days before she filed her petition.

In his filing, the billionaire demanded to become the legal parents to their three children, claiming he has had “actual care, control, and possession of each child since the birth of each child”.

He also noted the care has taken place in Texas, where he resides full time, for at least “six consecutive months”.

He accused Grimes of trying to “circumvent the jurisdiction” of the Texas court by declaring herself a non-resident of the state, despite the former couple allegedly living together with their children in the same home from May 2023 to July 2023.

Grimes and dad-of-10 Elon dated from 2018 until their split in March 2022, shortly after the singer had Exa via surrogate.