Sandra Bullock has scattered her late boyfriend Bryan Randall’s ashes in accordance with his final wish.

The ‘Gravity’ actress, 59, was left devastated when the model-turned-photographer partner died aged 57 in August after a three-year battle with motor neuron disease ALS, and has now spread his remains in Jackson Hole’s Snake River, Wyoming.

She carried out his last wish on Saturday (30.12.23), which would have been her late boyfriend’s 58th birthday.

Sandra’s chef sister Gesine Bullock-Prado, 53, who has said her sibling was an “amazing” caretaker to Bryan in his final month, shared a video on Instagram of the farewell which she captioned: “Happy birthday, Bry. Sandy brought you to the river, just as she promised.”

Her clip showed snow-covered trees and bare foliage along the water, which was illuminated by the rays of the rising sun.

Sandra has yet to publicly address Bryan’s death, with one insider telling Page Six he was “the love of (her) life”.

The insider added the actress was “so grateful” for the outpouring of support and donations in his honour after his passing, saying: “It was very important to her that when she and his family made the initial statement of Bryan’s passing, those who were on this journey with her and Bryan, from the beginning, were recognised — with the Healey Center at Mass General leading the way.”

The source added Sandra was “happy that out of something so heartbreaking came something so positive for others”.

Bryan’s family said in their statement announcing his death: “It is with great sadness that we share that on Aug. 5, Bryan Randall passed away peacefully after a three-year battle with ALS.

“Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honour his request.

“We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours.”