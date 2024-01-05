Shia LaBeouf has been confirmed into the Catholic Church.

The 37-year-old 'Transformers' actor took part in a confirmation ceremony at the Old Mission Santa Ines Parish in Solvang, California on Sunday (04.01.24) to join the Capuchin Fransiscans - Western America Province and the organisation shared details of Shia's religious journey in a post on Instagram revealing he has "embarked on a profound spiritual journey".

The post read: "We are thrilled to share that our dear friend Shia LaBeouf has fully entered the Church this past weekend through the sacrament of confirmation!

"The Capuchin Franciscan friars are overjoyed to welcome him into the fold and witness his deep commitment to his faith journey.

"Shia LaBeouf, known for his incredible talent and passion in the entertainment industry, has embarked on a profound spiritual journey that has led him to embrace the teachings of the Catholic Church. His decision to fully enter the Church is a testament to his sincere desire to grow in his relationship with God and live out the Gospel values."

The message added: "As Capuchin Franciscans, we believe in the transformative power of faith and the incredible impact it can have on one’s life. We are humbled and grateful to walk alongside Shia as he takes this important step in his spiritual journey.

"We invite you to join us in celebrating this momentous occasion and to keep Shia LaBeouf in your prayers as he continues to deepen his faith and seek God’s guidance in his life. May his example inspire others to explore their own spiritual paths and find solace in the loving embrace of the Church."

The organisation added pictures of Shia's confirmation mass which showed him taking part in a service alongside the friars.

Shia's confirmation sponsor, Capuchin friar Brother Alexander Rodriguez, told the Catholic News Agency the actor started to embrace the faith while working in his 2022 movie 'Padre Pio' - in which he played an Italian priest who receives the stigmata - and dreams of becoming a deacon.

He told the outlet: "He just spontaneously said: ‘I want to become a deacon,’ and he still feels that way."