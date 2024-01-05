Lily Allen and David Harbour saw in the new year with a "really romantic holiday" in India, where they were guests of Jaipur’s royal family.

The couple - who married in 2020 - spent New Year's Eve (31.12.23) at Jaipur's royal residence, City Palace, with dignitaries and other stars, including singer Dua Lipa, and during their trip they also went on a safari and spent time in India's capital city New Delhi.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "Lily and David had a really romantic holiday together exploring the sites of India.

"They went to Delhi and Jaipur and even went on a safari looking for tigers."

The pair were hit by split speculation last year when 'Smile' singer Lily unfollowed 'Stranger Things' star David on Instagram, and they were said to have spent weeks apart in 2023 when he was in the US and she was in West End play 'The Pillowman' back in London.

But the couple spent some "quality time together" during their India jaunt.

The source added: "It gave them some quality time together which was needed after a tough year where they were apart for long periods of time for work.

"That’s enough to put a strain on any relationship but now that they aren’t separated by the Atlantic, things are much better."

In November, David insisted his marriage to Lily was "so great", and while he admitted the pair like having their own space at times, he told how they are growing "closer and closer".

He told People: "It's so great. Ultimately, it's very good because you get to know someone.

"But, let me tell you, my wife likes when I go to work because it's nice for her to have her life and me to have my life and for us not to just annoy each other by being around all the time!

"We have these two kids, and it's so great. We get to raise them and stuff, and as our marriage continues, we grow closer and closer."