Raye is the new face of H+M Move.

The 26-year-old singer is "honoured and excited" to have been asked to front the high street retailer's new sportswear collection - which will go on sale on 11 January - because she finds exercise and movement "empowering".

She said in a statement: "When H+M Move reached out about this partnership, I felt excited, honoured, and moved.

"I thought about how important movement has been in my life, and how everybody needs those endorphins and that physical confidence. It’s empowering to own the way you move,”

Raye thinks movement can be as beneficial to people as music can.

She told Cosmpolitan UK: "I really believe that movement is for everyone.

"Movement is medicine, the same way music is, and that's what I do. I put my music on, get in a safe space, and just let myself be free and move. Movement is about your unique journey and how you need to move forward in this life. It's empowering to own the way you move."

The 'Bed' hitmaker urged people to work on "self love" and keeping their bodies fit and strong.

She added: "We all need those endorphins, that physical confidence. Work on self love, feeling good, keeping your body fit in whatever way and shape and form that means for you."

The campaign sees Raye working out and dancing to an instrumental version of her track 'Escapism', dressed in the latest products from H+M Move.

Henrik Kroon, the brand's general manager, said: “I’m delighted that H+M Move can inspire people around the globe in engaging ways through partnerships with world-leading artists like Raye.

"Music is deeply connected with movement; however you move, and that comes through beautifully in this campaign."