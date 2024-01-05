Sony has confirmed its PlayStation 5 remake of Konami’s 'Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater' is coming out this year.

The original 2004 game, 'Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater', was the fifth game in the series created by Hideo Kojima.

However, Kojima is not involved in 'Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater'.

Konami confirmed that Kojima Productions will not be working on the upcoming remake after a falling out.

A spokesperson for Konami told IGN: "They are not involved.

"However, the development team will work hard to create this remake and also the ports (for Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection) so that they can be enjoyed on multiple platforms by even more players all around the world."

Konami developers who were "involved in the production of the past [games in the] Metal Gear series" will be working with Virtuos, which was "involved in the production of previous entries in the Metal Gear series."

They also explained why they chose the third game as the first remake, and it makes a lot of sense.

The spokesperson added: "We chose Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater because it depicts the birth of Big Boss (Naked Snake), which is the starting point of the Metal Gear series.

"Another reason is that many fans have been requesting a remake of this game for a long time."

During its stacked 2024 release video reel, Sony confirmed another Konami great, 'Silent Hill 2', has a remake coming this year.

The lineup also included 'Final Fantasy VII Rebirth', 'Dragons Dogma 2', 'Rise of the Ronin' and 'Tekken 8', plus many more.