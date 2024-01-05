Google is testing changes in the way companies are able to track users online.

A new feature in the firm’s Chrome browser disables third-party cookies, which are the files stored on devices to collect analytic data, as well as to personalise online ads and monitor browsing.

It will initially be available to only 1 per cent of web users worldwide, which amounts to around 30 million people.

Google’s vice president Anthony Chavez said in a blog post about the trial: “We’re taking a responsible approach to phasing out third-party cookies in Chrome.

“If a site doesn’t work without third-party cookies and Chrome notices you’re having issues... we’ll prompt you with an option to temporarily re-enable third-party cookies for that website.”

Some advertisers say they will suffer as a result of the change.

Google’s Chrome is the world’s most popular internet browser, with rivals such as Apple’s Safari and Mozilla Firefox accounting for far less Internet traffic.

They already include options to block third-party cookies.

Google says randomly-chosen users will be asked if they want to “browse with more privacy” as part of its work to make the web more private.

Many websites consider cookies a vital part of selling the advertising on which they depend.

Millions of users find the advertising intrusive as targeted promotions make them feel as if their browsing habits are being ‘spied’ on.

Phil Duffield, UK vice president at The Trade Desk, which operates a platform for companies to buy ads online, told the BBC about Google’s move: “Google’s solution, the Chrome Privacy Sandbox, which only works on a Chrome browser, likely doesn’t benefit anyone other than Google.

“Protecting consumer privacy online doesn’t have to mean making it harder for publishers to earn revenue.”