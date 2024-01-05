Cailee Spaeny felt "embarrassed" when she had to have her height boosted on the set of 'Priscilla'.

The 5ft 1in actress plays Priscilla Presley opposite 6ft 5in Jacob Elordi as Elvis and the filmmakers went to great lengths to make Cailee look taller - she was made to wear huge high heels and stand on apple boxes while the Graceland set had special walkways built in to give her a few extra inches.

Cailee told NME: "I had these massive chunky platform heels – they were also hot pink, which just made everything more embarrassing – that I would wear whenever my feet weren’t shown in the shot."

Director Sofia Coppola added: "We had so many apple boxes [on set]. We were always trying to make her taller ...

“It works for the story that he’s this bigger-than-life character and Cailee and Priscilla are tiny."

The film plots the love story between Priscilla and Elvis, and Sofia - who both wrote and directed the movie - is adamant she didn't mean to cast the late music legend in a dark light over some aspects of the pair's relationship.

She added: "It’s not about him as a performer. It’s him in private. So I feel like it’s a totally different side of the same story, which I think makes it even more interesting that people have just been thinking about the story.

"Elvis is fresh in people’s minds, especially for a younger generation. I think it could be a counterpoint.

"It definitely is looking at this mythic couple and showing his human side and I tried to approach it with sensitivity and not be judgmental.

"I never wanted him to be a villain."

Cailee, 25, previously revealed relished the experience of working with the acclaimed filmmaker because she was so inspired by her early movies.

She told The Independent newspaper: "They totally changed how I looked at myself.

"In her films I saw girls my age who weren’t being played by 30-year-olds, who weren’t dumbed down or naive.

"She doesn’t underestimate young women. Teenage girls are complicated - they have dark sides, passions, longings and fantasies, which Sofia understands. Her films gave me permission to explore all of those parts of myself. They made me unafraid of those parts of myself."

Sofia's early film credits included 'The Virgin Suicides' and 'Lost in Translation'.