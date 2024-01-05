Paris Hilton is "learning to say no" to work offers so she can spend more time with her two children.

The hotel heiress welcomed a son Phoenix in January 2023 and a daughter named London in November - both via surrogate - with her husband Carter Reum and she's now revealed she's trying to find the perfect balance between work and parenthood.

She told CNN: "The one thing is being a working mom and balancing it all. I have a crazy schedule. So I am learning to say no and trying to spend as much time as possible with my little ones."

Paris added of her new baby daughter: "She is doing amazing, my little princess. I feel over the moon. We are so in love with her."

The socialite previously revealed one of the reasons behind her decision not to carry the babies herself is because she worried being pregnant would bring back bad memories of her time as a student at Provo Canyon - a psychiatric youth residential facility - in Utah.

She told Romper: "I just have so much PTSD from what I went through as a teenager ... If I’m in a doctor’s office, I get a shot, anything, I will literally have a panic attack and I can’t breathe. I just knew that would not be healthy for me or the baby, growing inside of someone who has such high anxiety."

Paris admitted her busy schedule also contributed to her decision to use a surrogate, adding: "My schedule is out of control. There never would’ve been the right time to do it because there’s literally no time to do anything in my life."

She previously alleged she was subjected to "verbal, physical, emotional and psychological" torture whilst a teenage student at Provo Canyon and she's admitted it wasn't until she spoke about her ordeal that she finally stopped having "terrifying" nightmares.

Writing in the Daily Telegraph newspaper, she admitted: "Up until sharing my story publicly three years ago, I was scared to fall asleep. I wish I could have filmed my dreams and show you what they’re like. They’re terrifying and I am grateful to be on a path to healing so I don’t have to relive them every night."