'Starsky and Hutch' actor David Soul has died at the age of 80.

The star's wife Helen Snell said that he passed away on Thursday (04.01.24) after a "valiant battle for life in the loving company of family".

She said: "He shared many extraordinary gifts in the world as an actor, singer, storyteller, creative artist and dear friend.

"His smile, laughter and passion for life will be remembered by the many whose lives he has touched."

David was best known for his role as Detective Kenneth 'Hutch' Hutchinson in the TV series 'Starsky and Hutch', in which he starred opposite Paul Michael Glaser as Detective Dave Starsky from 1975 to 1979.

The pair would later reprise their roles in the 2004 film remake which starred Ben Stiller and Owen Wilson.

His other acting roles included 'Here Come The Brides', 'Magnum Force' and 'The Yellow Rose'.

Before finding success as an actor, Soul started his career as a folk singer and served as a warm-up act for stars such as Frank Zappa and The Byrds.

He acquired an interest in music as a teenager in Mexico, where his father had worked, and achieved some success as an artist in the US when he put on a mask.

Soul made a number of TV talk show appearances as 'The Covered Man' but bookings declined when he took off the mask and revealed himself – leading to his move into acting.

After 'Starsky and Hutch', he returned to music with soft rock ballads – with the tracks 'Don't Give Up on Us' and 'Silver Lady' topping the charts in the UK.

Soul had lived in Britain for several years – obtaining citizenship in 2004 - and performed on stage in several roles – including as the titular talk-show host in 'Jerry Springer – The Opera' in London's West End.

He was married five times during his life and is survived by six children.