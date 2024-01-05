Danielle Brooks suffered en epic wardrobe malfunction when her corset fell open while she was on the red carpet.

'The Color Purple' star was one of the guests of honour at a swanky Hollywood event last month when she felt the the corset on her dress started to undo and loosen leaving her at risk of accidentally flashing her chest to other guests - but she managed to run to the bathroom in time to avoid a disaster.

She told PEOPLE: "At the Black Excellence Luncheon, I had on this dress that was corseted at the back and it started to lose its shape.

"I was on the carpet and my stylist pulled me to the bathroom to reposition it.

"I was nervous that my girls were going to say hi to the world."

During the interview, the 34-year-old actress went on to reveal she is quite superstitious and it's given her one fashion rule she can never break - she will never put her handbag down on the floor.

She explained to the magazine: "There's this one if you put your purse on the floor, you'll lose money. So I don't put purses on the floor.

"I will find a hook, a chair, a table. Mentally, I'm like: 'I have no reason to lose money.'"

Danielle - who rose to fame in Netflix show 'Orange Is The New Black' - looks set to have a busy few weeks of red carpet appearances after winning critical acclaim for her role as Sofia in the new musical version of Oscar-winning drama 'The Color Purple'.

On Thursday (04.01.23), Danielle was honoured with the Spotlight Award at the Palm Springs International Film Festival in Palm Springs, California and she is set to compete for the Best Supporting Actress prize at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday (07.01.23) while she's also in the running for Best Supporting Actress at the upcoming Critics' Choice Movie Awards.