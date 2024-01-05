Christian Oliver has died in a plane crash in the Caribbean.

The actor and his two daughters - Madita, ten, and Annik, 12 - all died in the crash on Thursday (04.01.24), as their plane was flying from J. F. Mitchell Airport in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines to St. Lucia.

The local authorities said in a statement: "Moments after taking off, the aircraft experienced difficulties and plummeted into the ocean.

"Fishermen and divers from Paget Farm went to the scene of the incident in their boats to render assistance. The SVG Coast Guard was informed and quickly travelled to Paget Farm, Bequia, to lead in the rescue efforts."

The bodies of the pilot, Robert Sachs, and the passengers were recovered from the single-engine aircraft and waters by the SVG Coast Guard.

Oliver - who died aged 51 - starred in a number of well-known movies during his career, such as 'Speed Racer' and 'The Good German'.

The actor - whose real name was Christian Klepser - actually took to social media on January 1 to look forward to 2024.

Alongside a beach photo, he wrote on Instagram: "Greetings from somewhere in paradise! To community and love …2024 her we come! (sic)"

Meanwhile, Bai Ling has already taken to social media to pay tribute to the actor.

Alongside a throwback photo of them together, the actress wrote on Instagram: "Dear Christian Oliver @christianoliverofficial with tears in my eyes I cannot express the sorrow I felt when our direct Nick called me not long ago, that the plane he took had crashed , including his beautiful 2 daughters and the pilot had all passed! In the Caribbean‘s. He was having holidays.

"I just could not believe it is the truth, the last we worked filming in #hollywood was December 20th 2023, just right before Christmas. We supposed to have one day pick up shot tomorrow….

"I cried cried , it was our first and last film together, I loved working with him so much, but luckily you can see our #film it’s called #foreverholdyourpeace (sic)"