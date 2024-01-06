Ben Stiller has paid a glowing tribute to David Soul.

The 58-year-old actor has taken to social media to pay tribute to Soul, who passed away on Thursday (04.01.24), aged 80.

Ben - who starred alongside Owen Wilson in the 2004 'Starsky and Hutch' movie - wrote on X: "Defining 70’s cool. Rest in peace x (sic)"

Elsewhere, model Carol Alt has revealed that she was a huge fan of the late actor.

Carol, 63, described Soul as having "real star power and a strong presence".

She told DailyMail.com: "I grew up with the handsome David Soul starring in 'Starsky and Hutch'. That show was a weekly staple thanks to David, who had real star power and a strong presence. I loved his character. I’m very sorry to hear of his passing."

Meanwhile, William Shatner has offered his condolences to Soul's family.

The 92-year-old actor - who played James T. Kirk in the 'Star Trek' franchise - said on social media: "Condolences to the family of David Soul. One of his early roles was on an episode of Star Trek Original Series (sic)"

Soul's death was announced by his wife, Helen Snell.

She said in a statement: "He shared many extraordinary gifts in the world as an actor, singer, storyteller, creative artist and dear friend.

"His smile, laughter and passion for life will be remembered by the many whose lives he has touched."

The actor was best known for playing Detective Kenneth 'Hutch' Hutchinson in the TV series 'Starsky and Hutch'.

His other acting roles included 'Here Come The Brides', 'Magnum Force' and 'The Yellow Rose'.

But before finding success as an actor, Soul started his career as a folk singer and served as a warm-up act for stars such as Frank Zappa and The Byrds.