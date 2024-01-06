Jameela Jamil believes weight-loss injections are a fad that will soon die out.

The 37-year-old actress - who has previously battled an eating disorder - hates the slogan "no pain, no gain" because she doesn't believe exercise should be viewed as punishment and says the quick fix for losing weight is "not sustainable".

She told Grazia magazine: "It's been quite heartbreaking, watching such an extraordinary rise of unhealthy attitudes towards bodies again after it felt like so much progress had been made. It really made me feel depressed, especially at the start of the year.

"It has struck me that a lot of the narrative around these weight-loss injections has been that you get the results without the sweat, that we still look at exercise as this punishment. The idea of 'no pain, no gain' is such a horrible, outdated, stupid slogan that doesn't mean anything. I don't feel any pain. When I'm exercising, I do things that are gentle and good for me and sustainable. I'll go for a

15-minute walk or dance in my kitchen."

The 'She Hulk' star said of injections such as celebrity favourite Ozempic: "It's not sustainable. I think as quickly as it came in, it's gonna go out again."

The 'Legendary' star is an advocate for body neutrality - in which she doesn't "love" or "hate" the way she looks - and previously explained how she "can't do" body positivity because she's still "too body dysmorphic" after years of battling an eating disorder and being "held back" by her image.

She said: "My body image held me back a lot in my life and that's because I was trained for it to do so by society, by media, by magazines, by people at school, by my family even. I can't do body positivity because it takes up still too much of my time! Stand there in front of the mirror and be like, 'I love thighs! I love my cellulite!'

"I'm still too body dysmorphic to be able to do that, so instead, I just don't think about it. I'm neutral! I don't love my body, I don't hate my body."

Jameela wants to eventually reach a point where she "loves" her figure, and said people should all strive to be more like singer Lizzo, who is known for being passionate about her body.

The 'Good Place' star told E! News: "You know, Lizzo loves her body and I think that that's amazing. She told me in an interview before that there was a time where Lizzo didn't love her body. And so, there's hope for everyone to be able to eventually come to that point of acceptance and adoration. And may we all be like Lizzo in our lives!"