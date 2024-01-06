Ariana Madix is suing her ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval over their shared Los Angeles home.

The 38-year-old reality TV star has launched court proceedings against her 'Vanderpump Rules' co-star Tom in a bid to force him to move out of the home they still both live in.

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, the former couple - who split in March 2023 after Ariana discovered Tom had been cheating on her with their co-star Rachel Leviss, 29 - disagree on the sale of the property.

Ariana is asking the judge to grant a "partition by sale," where they would sell the house and split the proceeds.

She is also seeking an "equitable allocation of the proceeds of sale", including the "payment of debt secured by same and the costs of partition," along with attorneys' fees, and title expenses.

She is against a "division in kind" which would allow them both to retain ownership in the property.

Back in August, Ariana revealed she and Tom, 40, were still living together in the five-bedroom, five-and-a-half-bathroom home.

Speaking to Scheana Shay on her podcast 'Scheananigans', Ariana said: "I sleep a lot easier at night not [caring] about when he’s coming in that door. ... Yes, we’re in the same house but I don’t have to think, ‘He’s coming in my bedroom’ - because he’s not. I sleep with my door locked, just in case."

She told 'Today with Hoda Jenna' in May: "I've been on the phone with a real estate agent. And I would like to sell that house and move somewhere, own my own place on my own, and start my new life."