Paul Michael Glaser has paid tribute to his "brother and friend" David Soul.

The 80-year-old actor is saddened by the death of his 'Starsky Hutch' co-star and admitted he finds it hard to believe he is gone.

He told PEOPLE: "David was a brother, a friend, a caring man. We shall never see his like again.”

"I find it difficult to comprehend David's passing. Seems only yesterday that we were sharing loving insults on the phone.

“It just takes time, I tell myself; saying goodbye to such a dear friend and important part of my life I suspect that I will let myself feel his loss, our loss, only gradually."

Glaser also send his condolences to Soul's beloved wife Helen Snell.

He said: "I want to extend my condolences to dear Helen, whom he loved and cherished and who stood beside him through these difficult years. He could never tell me enough what she meant to him.

"To all his sons and his daughter China, my deepest sympathies.”

"And to all of you, our supportive and caring public who saw a very special relationship and never stopped telling us. Thank you. We have all lost a dear friend who shall live on in our memories."

Helen announced 80-year-old David's death in a statement, saying: "He shared many extraordinary gifts in the world as an actor, singer, storyteller, creative artist and dear friend.

"His smile, laughter and passion for life will be remembered by the many whose lives he has touched."

The actor was best known for playing Detective Kenneth 'Hutch' Hutchinson in the TV series 'Starsky and Hutch'.

His other acting roles included 'Here Come The Brides', 'Magnum Force' and 'The Yellow Rose'.

But before finding success as an actor, Soul started his career as a folk singer and served as a warm-up act for stars such as Frank Zappa and The Byrds.