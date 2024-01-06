Kelly Clarkson has banned her kids from joining social media.

The 41-year-old pop star - who has River Rose, nine, and Remington Alexander, seven, with her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock - has revealed that she won't allow her children to use social media while they still live under her roof.

Kelly told PEOPLE: "That can be really hard on kids in general but especially kids with parents in the public eye. So I have informed them they’re not allowed to, under my roof, ever have [it]."

The singer has also confessed that co-parenting can be "tough".

Kelly - who was married to Brandon between 2013 and 2021 - shared: "It’s hard enough when you’re married and come from two different backgrounds and ways to discipline and educate. Doing that in different households can be tough."

Despite this, Kelly doesn't have any regrets about her social media policy.

She said: "My daughter was like, ‘Well, what if Dad lets me?’ I’m like, ‘Well, you’re there four days a month. Enjoy that.’ And right now he’s not letting them do it either. I’ll listen when they’re older, but until they have a solid argument, it’s a no."

Meanwhile, Kelly recently revealed that she quit life in Los Angeles for the sake of her mental health.

The pop star felt "very unhappy" in the city, which prompted her to make the switch to New York.

She told PEOPLE: "I was very unhappy in Los Angeles and had been for several years. I needed a fresh start."

The 'Because of You' hitmaker also took the decision to relocate her TV talk-show to the Big Apple.

The singer - who has hosted 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' since 2019 - explained: "We told NBC, ‘I’m not trying to sound ungrateful, I just can’t stay here anymore for my mental health; for me and my kids.’ They weren’t doing well either.

"For the past few years, I’d just been showing up and smiling and doing what I’m supposed to do, but you can only compartmentalise so long until you break."