Selena Gomez is "super happy" with Benny Blanco.

The 31-year-old star is in a great frame of mind amid her romance with the 35-year-old record producer.

.A source told PEOPLE: "She seems to be really feeling herself at the moment.

"Maybe that's Benny or maybe that's just where she's at personally and professionally."

Selena's friends and family are ultimately "happy that she's happy".

The cast and crew of 'Only Murders in the Building' - Selena's hit TV show - are also protective of the brunette beauty.

The insider added: "Everyone was a fan of hers before 'Only Murders', and now everyone is protective of her. With her cast and crew, the feeling is ‘any boyfriend of Selena’s is a boyfriend of ours.'"

Last year, a source revealed that Selena feels "safe and secure" with Benny.

The insider told 'Entertainment Tonight': "She feels so safe and secure with him, so she felt like it was a good time to share how happy she is with her fans.

"Benny is a great communicator, is honest and open with Selena, and listens to her.

"He's respectful, isn't a player, and not in it for the attention or fame. He doesn't care about any of that and Selena sees that and really trusts him."

Selena - who has previously dated the likes of Justin Bieber, Zedd and The Weeknd - feels she can be "her most authentic self with Benny without doubting his potential motives".

The source added: "It's taken a lot for her to let someone in, but Benny has proven himself to her and she appreciates his ideals and morals. She feels like she can give him a part of her heart that she hasn't been able to, or willing to, offer in a relationship in a very long time.

"Selena feels like she has finally found one of the good guys and it's been very refreshing for her. Their feelings for each other are very mutual and they are looking forward to growing their relationship and special bond."