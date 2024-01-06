Marie Osmond doesn't believe Ozempic is a "long-term" weight-loss solution.

The 64-year-old star has questioned the growing popularity of the drug, which is usually used to treat diabetes but has also been used by various celebrities to aid weight-loss.

Marie told Us Weekly: "I don’t think [it’s] long-term effective.

"I think you have to learn that food is not your enemy and you have to do it the right way. That’s my personal opinion. And it’s healthier that way.

"I totally believe in health and taking care of your heart and your organs and keeping this machine that we have that houses our soul healthy."

Marie embarked on her own weight-loss journey 15 years ago, which led to her shedding 50 pounds.

However, Marie insisted that her weight-loss efforts weren't motivated by a simple desire to be skinny.

She shared: "Weight ages us and it causes so many other side effects.

"I get on the floor, I play with my grandkids, I’m out being active, I’m living my best life.

"At 50, you kind of go, ‘This is who I am. Like it or lump it. I’m going to have fun.’ And to me, health is everything. I would love to have had my mother longer. I know she would’ve loved to have her mother longer."

Marie previously admitted that her weight-loss has changed her life.

The health-conscious star told DailyMail.com: "Losing the weight was the biggest thing for me. When I hit my 50s I changed. I’m 63 now and I feel I am more on my game than I was in my 50s."

Marie's weight-loss efforts have actually helped her to realise her ambitions.

She said: "Did you know that ten pounds is a dress size? So if I’ve gone up five pounds I’ve gone up half a dress size.

"I have been really busy these days and I couldn’t have done that with all that weight on me that I had before."