Eva Longoria has been given a life-time supply of Flamin' Hot Cheetos.

The 48-year-old actress made her directorial debut with 'Flamin' Hot' - which centres on Richard Montanez, who claims to have invented the crunchy corn puff snack - in 2023, and Eva subsequently received a life-time supply of Flamin' Hot Cheetos.

The brunette beauty told PEOPLE: "They're a staple in my pantry, for sure."

Despite this, Eva admitted that she's not actually a "big consumer of them".

Eva's comedy-drama film was based on the memoir 'A Boy, a Burrito and a Cookie: From Janitor to Executive' by Richard Montanez.

The movie starred the likes of Jesse Garcia, Annie Gonzalez, Dennis Haysbert, and Tony Shalhoub.

Eva previously admitted that she found directing the movie to be a "super empowering" experience.

She told The New Yorker: "It was super empowering and scary at the same time.

"I think you can’t expand and grow unless you’re in awkward situations, unless you’re in situations that scare you. I was prepared for it.

"I was like, 'Oh, I’m so nervous about making the right decision.' But I was confident in my vision. And so it was this balance, every day, this heartbeat in my throat, and a little bit of faking it till you make it."

The Hollywood star felt compelled to make the movie after reading about the film's central character.

The actress-turned-director - who was born in Texas to Mexican parents - explained: "My agent sent me the script and I read it and I was, like, 'He’s Mexican American? I’m Mexican American! How do I not know the story? Everybody should know the story - it’s an amazing story!'

"So I thought he looked like a hero in a corporate American environment where you don’t usually see brown people. And so I was, like, 'Oh, gosh, this is a story we should all know. And this is a story I have to tell.' And then I fought to get the job to direct it.

"My agent was, like, 'You’ll never get this, but you should try because I think it’s right up your alley.' And it was, it was!"