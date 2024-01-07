'The Last Of Us' was the big winner at the first night of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards, taking home eight prizes.

The HBO drama series scooped a string of technical awards for sound editing, special effects and prosthetic make-up, and there were also wins in the Guest Actor and Actress in a Drama Series categories for Nick Offerman and Storm Reid at Saturday's (06.01.24) ceremony.

Nick - who beat off competition from fellow 'The Last of Us' guest stars Murray Barlett, Lamar Johnson, and Keivonn Montreal Woodward, as well as 'Succession's James Cromwell and Arian Moayed to take the honour - thanked his "magnificent" partner, Megan Mullally for encouraging him to take on the role of paranoid survivalist Bill, and was delight to take home his first award after three previous nominations.

He said: “Fortune presents gifts not according to the book."

Meanwhile, Storm wept as she picked up her award ahead of more 'The Last of Us' guest stars, Melanie Lynskey and Anna Torv, and 'Succession' trio Cherry Jones, Hiam Abbass, and Harriet Walter.

The 20-year-old star tearfully said on stage at Los Angeles' Peacock Theatre: "I'm such a mess! This is proof you can do anything. I’m just a young girl from Atlanta, Georgia,"

On the comedy side, Sam Richardson took the Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for his portrayal of Edwin Akufo in 'Ted Lasso' ahead of Jon Bernthal and Oliver Platt from 'The Bear', Luke Kirby ('The Marvelous Mrs Maisel'), Nathan Lane ('Only Murders in the Building') and Pedro Pascal ('Saturday Night Live').

He gave a brief speech, in which he paid tribute to co-stars Hannah Waddingham and Toheeb Jimoh, as well as Apple for "making the show and putting me in it".

He told reporters afterwards: "It means the world to me. Some of my best friends wrote it [Ted Lasso] ... so it's nice to come back to family."

'Poker Face' star Judith Light won Guest Actress in a Comedy Series, and paid tribute to her fellow nominees, 'Saturday Night Live Host' Quinta Brunson, 'Abbott Elementary' guest Taraji P. Henson, and 'Ted Lasso' trio Becky Ann Baker, Sarah Niles and Harriet Walter.

She exclaimed: "What a way to start a new year!"

Elsewhere, Ed Sheeran scooped his first Emmy Award, taking Best Original Music and Lyrics in a Television Show for 'A Beautiful Game', from the show's season three finale, but wasn't at the ceremony to accept the honour.

'Wednesday' also won big, taking home five prizes, including Contemporary Costumes for a Series, Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic), Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More), Composition for a Series (Original Drama Score) and Original Main Title Theme Music.

The ceremony largely focused on the scripted awards that won't be handed out at the Primetime Emmys on 15 January, while the second installment of the awards on Sunday (07.01.24) will be largely devoted to non-fiction and reality TV.

Creative Arts Emmy Awards winners:

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series:

Sam Richardson - 'Ted Lasso'

Outstanding Choreography for Scripted Programming:

'Blindspotting'

Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series:

'The White Lotus'

Outstanding Casting for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie:

'Beef'

Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series:

'The Bear'

Outstanding Period Costumes for a Series:

'The Great'

Outstanding Period Costumes for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie:

'Daisy Jones + The Six'

Outstanding Fantasy / Sci-Fi Costumes:

'House Of The Dragon'

Outstanding Contemporary Costumes for a Series:

'Wednesday'

Outstanding Contemporary Costumes for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie:

'Beef'

Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup:

'The Last Of Us'

Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prostethic):

'Wednesday'

Outstanding Period and/or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic):

'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Judith Light - 'Poker Face'

Outstanding Period and/or Character Hairstyling:

'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story'

Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling:

'The White Lotus'

Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Drama Series, Limited or Anthology Series or Movie:

'The Boys'

Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Comedy Series or Variety Program:

'Barry'

Outstanding Stunt Performance:

Lateef Crowder, Paul Darnell, JJ Dashnaw, Ryan Ryusaki - 'The Mandalorian'

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour):

'Only Murders In The Building'

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More):

'Wednesday'

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program:

'Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet Of Curiosities'

Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Season or a Movie:

'The Last Of Us'

Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Single Episode:

'Five Days At Memorial'

Outstanding Main Title Design:

'The Last Of Us'

Outstanding Motion Design:

'Ms. Marvel'

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special:

'Prey'

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation:

'The Bear'

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour) and Animation:

'The Last Of Us '

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour):

'The Last Of Us'

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation:

'The Bear'

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie:

'Daisy Jones + The Six'

Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special (Original Dramatic Score):

'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story'

Outstanding Music Supervision:

'The White Lotus'

Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics:

Ed Sheeran, Foy Vance, Max Martin - 'A Beautiful Game' from 'Ted Lasso'

Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

Tim Robinson - 'I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson'

Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)

'Wednesday'

Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music:

'Wednesday'

Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series:

Jasmine Guy - 'Chronicles Of Jessica Wu'

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Multi-Camera Comedy Series:

'Night Court'

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Single-Camera Comedy Series:

'The Bear'

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie:

'Beef'

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Drama Series:

'The Last Of Us'

Outstanding Cinematography for a Series (One Hour):

'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'

Outstanding Cinematography for a Series (Half-Hour):

'Atlanta'

Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie:

'Black Bird'

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series:

Storm Reid - 'The Last Of Us'

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series:

Nick Offerman - 'The Last Of Us'

Outstanding Television Movie:

'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story'