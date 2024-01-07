Nigel Lythgoe has quit 'So You Think You Can Dance' after being accused of sexual assault.

The 74-year-old programme creator has confirmed he won't appear on the judging panel of the upcoming series of the talent show after former 'American Idol' judge took legal action last month, suing her former boss for sexual assault/battery, sexual harassment, gender violence and negligence, days before a second lawsuit emerged that featured two women making similar allegations.

Nigel said in a statement: "I have informed the producers of 'So You Think You Can Dance' of my decision to step back from participating in this year’s series.

“I did so with a heavy heart but entirely voluntarily because this great programme has always been about dance and dancers, and that’s where its focus needs to remain. In the meantime, I am dedicating myself to clearing my name and restoring my reputation.”

Programme bosses have confirmed the show will still air on FOX as planned from March, but there are no announcements yet as to who will replace Nigel on the panel.

They said in a statement: "19 Entertainment, Dick Clark Productions, and FOX can confirm the upcoming season of So You Think You Can Dance will proceed, although without Nigel Lythgoe, to ensure the show remains committed to the contestants, who have worked incredibly hard for the opportunity to compete on our stage.

"No decision has been made as to a replacement judge for this season, which will premiere on FOX on Monday, March 4th."

Nigel has previously said he was "shocked and saddened" by the allegations made by his "dear" friend Paula.

He said in a statement: "To say that I am shocked and saddened by the allegations made against me by Paula Abdul is a wild understatement.

"For more than two decades, Paula and I have interacted as dear - and entirely platonic - friends and colleagues.

"Yesterday, however, out of the blue, I learned of these claims in the press and I want to be clear: not only are they false, they are deeply offensive to me and to everything I stand for.

"While Paula's history of erratic behaviour is well known, I can't pretend to understand exactly why she would file a lawsuit that she must know is untrue.

"But I can promise that I will fight this appalling smear with everything I have."

Paula has alleged that Nigel assaulted her in the early 2000s, during an early season of 'American Idol' and again during her tenure on 'So You Think You Can Dance', and is suing for sexual assault/battery, sexual harassment, gender violence and negligence.

She also alleged he sexually assaulted her assistant, too and was "the target of constant taunts, bullying, humiliation and harassment".

Shortly after her suit was made public, multiple news outlets also obtained another legal filing, in which two women claimed they were sexually assaulted on short-lived competition series 'All American Girl' in 2003.