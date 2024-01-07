Cynthia Nixon felt people trying to "impose a narrative" on her when she came out as queer.

The 'Sex And The City' star - who plays Miranda Hobbes in the show and it's revival series 'And Just Like That' - started dating education activist Christine Marinoni in 2004, and she has reflected on her experiences revealing her sexuality to the world.

Appearing on the 'Q with Tom Power' podcast, she said: "It was a long time ago, but I experienced a fair amount of that, people really wanting to impose a narrative on me, that I had always been queer and just been hiding it, or had always been queer but was really out to lunch about myself.

"Neither of these things are true! You can be a a woman and have been with men all your life and love them, and then something happens and you fall in love with a woman.

"For me, it was pretty seamless, I have to say, in my life."

In the first series of 'And Just Like That', Cynthia's character Miranda herself was revealed as queer after starting a relationship with Che Diaz (Sara Ramirez).

Reflecting on the decision, she explained: "I thought it was great. It was a very short conversation that Michael Patrick king had about, 'What are we gonna do with Miranda? Is she gonna be straight? Is she gonna be gay? What's gonna happen with her?'

"We're trying to bring in all these things that are happening, all kinds of diversity, including gender and sexual orientatation diversity, so why not?

"I'm a queer woman, why not have her find her way into that? It seemed like an easy and natural choice, I guess I would say."