Kanye West has hailed Bianca Censori an "amazing stepmom" and an "iconic muse".

The 'Stronger' rapper - who has North, 10, Saint, eight, Chicago, five, and four-year-old Psalm with ex-wife Kim Kardashian - paid a heartfelt tribute to his spouse in recognition of her birthday and praised the Yeezy architectural designer for her constant support.

He shared a close-up photo of Bianca, who had her hair up in a bun, silver hoop earrings and minimal make-up and wrote on Instagram: "Happy birthday to the most beautiful super bad iconic muse inspirational talented artist masters degree in architecture 140 IQ loving by my side everyday when half the world turned their backs on me and the most amazing step mom to our children I love you so much thank you for sharing your life with me (sic)"

Kanye and Bianca tied the knot at a private ceremony in California in December 2022 - just a month after the rapper's divorce from Kim Kardashian was finalised - and it was previously believed to be a non-legally binding ceremony but it was later claimed they were determined to tie the knot for "religious reasons".

An insider previously told Us Weekly magazine: "Kanye and Bianca were legally married last year when they had their private ceremony in Beverly Hills, it was real and legal ... [It was] because of religious reasons."

The source added the couple wanted to "be intimate" but they are "also in love."

It was revealed the ceremony was legal and took place on December 20, 2022 with the pair using a confidential marriage licence which meant the marriage was not listed in the public record. The licence lists their wedding as having taken place in Palo Alto, California.

A source told DailyMail.com: "Ye has been a megastar for two decades and counting, and his first marriage was to someone who lives almost full time in front of a camera.

"Bianca and Ye have a totally different vibe. They are very private ... For that reason they've been extremely hush-hush about the specifics of their wedding day. I don't think anyone besides the pair of them know exactly how it went down.

"They are besotted with each other. I can assure you they are very much married."