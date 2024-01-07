Shigeru Miyamoto won’t retire until the “day he falls over”.

The 71-year-old games designer, who has worked as Nintendo’s representative director and has created some of the most iconic titles to date, including ‘Super Mario’ and ‘The Legend of Zelda’, is keen to continue working at the Japanese company for the foreseeable future.

In an interview with The Guardian newspaper, he said: "More so than retiring, I’m thinking about the day I fall over.

”In this day and age you have to think about things in a five-year timespan, so I do think about who I can pass things on to, in case something does happen.”

"I’m really thankful that there is so much energy around things that I have worked on. These are things that have already gone out into the world … they’ve been cultivated by others, other people have been raising them, helping them grow, so in that sense I don’t feel too much ownership over them any more.”

As well as gaming, Shigeru has ventured into Hollywood, and oversaw 2023’s ‘Super Mario Bros Movie’, which starred Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy and Jack Black.

Since moving into the filming industry, the Nintendo director revealed that he sees himself as more than a just a game designer.

He explained: “I’m about finding unique opportunities for Nintendo. The way things work here is that, more so than having a plan and following it, we come across certain things and from there, we try to find our own new path. The movies, the amusement parks, I’m excited to see what kind of organic things result from those.

“I’m still very new to [the movie] industry and I’m still learning, but I’m trying to read a lot of scripts these days and learn about how they are developed, to see how we can create uniquely Nintendo films.”