Willem Dafoe believes each of his alpacas has a human-like “personality”.

The ‘Poor Things’ actor, 68, has spent years sticking to a virtually vegetarian diet, but has revealed he has a farm at his home just outside Rome packed with animals as he loves their “company”.

He told The Observer newspaper about how he has a vegetable garden and “lots of animals”: “I'm basically a vegetarian, so I do it just for the pleasure of their company and to try to give them a good life, which is a little naïve.”

Willem also referred to his beasts as “other people” who live at his home in Italy.

He also spoke about how a few months ago a snap of him with his ‘Poor Things’ co-star Mark Ruffalo, 56, went viral of the pair of them with one of Willem’s alpacas.

He said about the animal: “A baby. They’re beautiful.”

And when asked if he believed his alpacas have personalities, he said: “Yeah, that’s the whole thing. Each one is very distinct.

“With sheep and goats, some you know well, some have names and they really stick, but some are just sheep and goats.

“But every alpaca, you have a whole particular relationship with, and you know their character.”

Willem spent hours in make-up to play Dr Godwin ‘God’ Baxter in Yorgos Lanthimos’ latest film ‘Poor Things’, which also stars Emma Stone, Ramy Youssef, Christopher Abbott and Jerrod Carmichael.

In a retelling of ‘Frankenstein’, its plot focuses on Emma’s character Bella Baxter, a young Victorian woman who, after being crudely resurrected by a scientist following her suicide, runs off with a debauched lawyer to embark on an odyssey of discovery and sexual liberation.

It’s been named one of the top 10 films of 2023 by the American Film Institute and National Board of Review, and has been nominated for seven Golden Globes, including Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy and gained 13 Critics’ Choice Awards, including Best Picture.