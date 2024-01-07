Nick Carter’s sister Bobbie Jean has reportedly been laid to rest.

The 43-year-old Backstreet Boys member’s sibling, 41, was discovered in the toilet of her home in Tampa, Florida, on 23 December by emergency workers who rushed her to a nearby hospital before declaring her dead and it’s now said her family held a “small” and “private” funeral to say their farewells to the ‘I Want Candy’ singer.

She was apparently laid to rest outside of Tampa, Florida, with only “close friends” and relatives in attendance, according to TMZ.

The outlet added it was not “confirmed whether Nick was in attendance”, but it said Bobbie Jean’s mum Jane gave the eulogy at the ceremony.

A source told TMZ the Carter family chose to bury Bobbie Jean close to her later sister Leslie, who died in 2012 from a prescription drug overdose, so that Jane could visit her daughters regularly.

The report of her funeral comes days after Nick said he fears it could take a “lifetime” for him and his family to “fully process” the deaths of his sisters and brother Aaron, who drowned in his bathtub aged 34 on 5 November 2022 after taking an inhalant and anxiety medication.

Nick said in an Instagram message about the pain their deaths had caused in a tribute for Bobbie: “It may take a lifetime to fully process the loss my family has endured over the years – most recently, with the sudden passing of our sister Bobbie Jean.

“I am completely heartbroken. Thank you for all your love and kind words.

“We are reminded again that life is precious, fleeting and to cherish the time we have with the ones we love. I know she is finally at peace with God. I love you BJ.”

Nick added a throwback image of him and Bobbie playing outside as children alongside his Instagram message.

Nick and Aaron’s twin, Angel, are the only remaining Carter siblings alive.

In June, Bobbie she was arrested for retail theft and drug possession after allegedly trying to steal $55 of crafts from a Brooksville, Florida, Hobby Lobby.

Her roommates informed authorities Bobbie had stayed away from drugs since her release from prison.