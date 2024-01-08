Ronnie Wood has earned £500,000 from his art in the last year.

The Rolling Stones guitarist, 76, has spent years drawing, painting and sculpting and has won critical acclaim for his exhibitions, and his latest accounts show his passion is earning him bumper profits.

Papers lodged with Companies House, obtained by the Sunday Mirror, show he raked in £1,953,778 last year – compared to £1,437,277 in 2022.

The amount of cash the guitarist has in the bank has also soared to more than £2.5 million.

Before being recruited into the Stones in 1975, after stints in the bands Faces and the Jeff Beck Group, Ronnie had gone to Ealing Art College.

His portraits of the Stones have been displayed in galleries across the globe and he has also painted artists including Jimi Hendrix, Chuck Berry, Elvis and John Lennon.

In 2022, he asked Prince William to present the late Queen Elizabeth with a painting he did of the Duke of Edinburgh from a photograph, with other highlights of his art career including donating £23,000 from a 2020 exhibition to the NHS.

Ronnie will also have had a top earning year with the Stones as the group last year made £94 million from their ‘Sixty’ anniversary tour, with the band selling a reported 712,000 tickets in 14 cities.

The Stones’ latest album ‘Hackney Diamonds’ shifted 72,200 copies in its first week on sale in the UK alone, making it the third fastest-selling release of the year behind records from Lewis Capaldi and Ed Sheeran.

It was the band’s first LP release since the death of Stones drummer Charlie Watts aged 80 on 24 August, 2021, but it still featured recordings of his work completed before his passing.

The group are also set to kick of a US tour this year.