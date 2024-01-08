Leonardo DiCaprio is warning “everything” disastrous is hitting the Earth that was predicted years ago by climate change scientists.

The actor and eco activist, 49, was left terrified by experts who talked to him for the 2016 documentary ‘Before the Flood’, produced by Martin Scorsese, and said he has now seen all their warnings come true “almost to a T”.

He told The Observer newspaper: “I remember doing a film called ‘Before the Flood’, and I was with one of the Nasa scientists who, for the first time, gave me a map of planet Earth and literally said: ‘Look, you see everything along the equatorial line here?’

“I’m like: ‘Yeah, that’s close to where I live in Los Angeles’, because this was seven years ago. ‘So you’re going to start to see fires pop up as the Earth starts to warm, things are going to start to incinerate, there’s going to be too much drought, the trees will not have enough resistance.’

“And literally, a few years later, you’re starting to hear about massive forest fires. And now this is a regular thing.

“So we’re seeing everything else start to happen, almost to a T, that scientists have predicted.”

Leonardo also hit out at the Republican party for doing nothing about the looming climate emergency.

He said: “We have one party that has systematically denied the scientific community and has not been a proponent of protecting our climate.”

Leonardo, who starred in climate change disaster drama ‘Don’t Look Up’ in 2021, was named as the public figure or celebrity most trusted on sustainability by 18- to 64-year-olds after they were polled by the Hollywood consultancy the National Research Group – ahead of Greta Thunberg, Al Gore and US President Joe Biden.

He added about his work highlighting the climate crisis: “Many people have said: ‘Oh, the Earth will still be around.’ But what kind of Earth will it be like to live in? For its inhabitants?

“So my focus right now is to ask: ‘How do we protect the natural world?’ You protect the stewards of the land, you protect the people on the ground, the local communities, the Indigenous people that have been doing this for thousands and thousands of years.”