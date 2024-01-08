James Morrison is said to be devastated by the death of his partner Gill Catchpole.

The singer, 39, who has daughters Elsie, 15, and five-year-old Ada-Rose, with the 45-year-old – who has been the muse for some of his ballads – has reportedly been in left in total “shock” at her passing on Friday. (05.01.24)

A source told The Sun: “It was a huge shock for them all. James is devastated and is being supported by his family.

“He is holding it together for their girls but has asked for the family to be left alone to grieve in private.”

The Sun added a friend of Gill’s confirmed there were no suspicious circumstances around her death.

James and Gill met when her then-partner was lodging with James’ mum.

He wooed her with Stevie Wonder songs and later said about their relationship: “We had a connection straight away, but I had to wait two years to find out if what I thought I felt was real.”

James won the Brit Award for best male solo artist in 2007, while Gill ran the Cotswold Sandwich Box in Whitminster, Gloucestershire.

The eaterie was shut on Saturday afternoon and a local told The Sun: “The whole village is in complete shock. Gill was a lovely woman and they were a beautiful family.”

James previously spoke of his heartache after his dad Paul, brother Alexis, 43, and nephew Callum, 21, died within three years of each other.

And in 2019 he revealed his album ‘You’re Stronger Than You Know’ was inspired by Gill after their daughter Ada was born 13 weeks premature.

He said: “The album title is for Gill as she's been through so much as a woman and a mum knowing we could lose the baby at any point.”