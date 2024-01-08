Robert Downey Jr hailed 'Oppenheimer' a "goddamn masterpiece" as he picked up a Golden Globe Award for his work on the film on Sunday (07.01.24).

The 58-year-old actor scooped his third win in five nominations for his role as Lewis Strauss and heaped praise on director Cillian Murphy and all those involved with the movie as he accepted the Best Supporting Actor gong at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles.

He said: "Yeah yeah. I took a beta blocker so this is going to be a breeze.

"A sweeping story about the ethical dilemma of nuclear weapons grosses $1 billion, is that track? No. Unless and but because Universal went all in on Christopher Nolan to direct Cillian Murphy, with Emma Thomas producing and Emma and Florence and this cast and crew and helped them render a goddamn masterpiece. See that's not such a leap.

"Dozens of folks have come up to me since the summer saying I was - and I quote - 'unrecognisably subtle' - to my fellow nominees let's not pretend this is a compliment, this is a first time, it's more of a most improved player thing."

The actor - who scooped the award ahead of Willem Dafoe ('Poor Things'), Robert De Niro ('Killers of the Flower Moon'), Ryan Gosling ('Barbie'), Charles Melton ('May December') and Mark Ruffalo ('Poor Things') - also praised his "dual career counsels", his agents, for making him shake up his career, and his "easy on the eye" wife, producer Susan Downey, for the same.

He continued: "For my dual career counsels, they had the gall to say I had to restart my career, it's so fun proving agents right.

"My primary caregiver right there, Susan Downey, she has made an art out of my comfort zones - that I need to feel safe - but she's easy on the eye so whatevs."

In a nod to the rebranded Golden Globe journalists, he said: "Thanks for changing your name, therefore changing your game, salut."

Da'Vine Joy Randolph scooped the Best Supporting Actress accolade ahead of Emily Blunt (‘Oppenheimer’), Danielle Brooks ('The Color Purple’),

Jodie Foster ( 'Nyad’), Julianne Moore (‘May December’) and Rosamund Pike (‘Saltburn') for her work on 'The Holdovers' and was thrilled to win.

After a string of thank yous, she paid tribute to her character, cook Mary Lamb.

She said: "Thank you to my family and friends for holding me up, to the character Mary, you have changed my life, and made me feel seen in so many ways. I hope I have helped you find your inner Mary, because there's a little bit of her in all of us."