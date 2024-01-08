'Beef's Steven Yeun and Ali Wong scooped the acting prizes for a limited series at Sunday's (07.01.24) Golden Globe Awards.

The pair were recognised in the Best Actor and Actress (Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie) categories at Sunday's (07.01.24) ceremony in honour of their work on the drama, in which they played strangers who embarked on a feud following a road rage incident.

Accepting his award, Steven - who was shortlisted alongside Matt Bomer (‘Fellow Travelers'), Sam Claflin (Daisy Jones and The Six’) , Jon Hamm (‘Fargo'), Woody Harrelson (‘White House Plumbers’) and David Oyelowo ('Lawmen: Bass Reeves') - joked about how his life was similar to the plot of Disney movie 'Frozen' before giving a shout out to wife Joana Pak and their children.

He said: "Thank you so much for this. Thank you to the Golden Globes. It’s so weird, the story I usually tell of myself is one of isolation and separateness and then you come up here and have this moment and can think of everyone else.

"And that feels like the plot of ‘Frozen’, I just noticed. A shout out to my daughter Ruthie, family movie night.

"I’m just so thankful, I’m just the recipient of a long line of compassion and love and protection and goodwill, so I appreciate this.

"Joanna, I love you, you are my strength. Thank you to Judy and Ruthie, Sonny, Jake, the cast and crew of ‘Beef’, Netflix, A24, god bless you and thank you very much."

Ali also paid tribute to her own family, including husband Justin Hakuta, in her speech.

She said: "I really need to thank Lee Sung Jin for creating such a beautiful show and inviting me to be a part of it, and the friendship I made with you and Steven and Jake and the rest of the cast and crew will always be the best thing to come out of ‘Beef’.

"I really need to thank the father of my children, my best friend Justin, for all of your love and support, it’s because of you I’m able to be a working mother.”

She took the prize ahead of Riley Keough (‘Daisy Jones and The Six’), Brie Larson ('Lessons in Chemistry’) Elizabeth Olsen (‘Love and Death’) Juno Temple, (‘Fargo’) and Rachel Weisz (‘Dead Ringers’).