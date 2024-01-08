Elizabeth Debicki dedicated her Golden Globe Awards win to her late godmother.

The 33-year-old actress took home the Best Supporting Actress (Musical, Comedy or Drama) accolade for her role as Princess Diana in 'The Crown' and admitted the win was "astonishing".

Taking to the stage at the Beverly Hilton hotel, she said: "Thank you so much. Thank you to the creators of the show for trusting me with this part, to our cast and crew, to my beautiful pretend children who I just adore.

"To my mum and dad and Cush and Tommy who are in Australia, hopefully in their pyjamas watching this. To my partner Christian, who said don't thank me so I'm not on television but I'm going to thank you anyway. Who else? Maybe that's it.

"This is just astonishing to me... Thank you to my agent and my publicist.

"Thank you to my beloved and dearest godmother who left us too quickly and too soon, this one's for you."

The Australian star was nominated for the accolade alongside Abby Elliott ('The Bear’), Christine Ricci ('Yellowjackets’), J. Smith-Cameron (‘Succession’), Meryl Streep (‘Only Murders in the Building’), Hannah Waddingham (‘Ted Lasso’).

Matthew Macfadyen scooped his first Golden Globe Award - on his first nomination - for playing Tom Wambsgans in 'Succession', beating off competition from co-stars Alan Ruck and Alexander Skarsgard, as well as Billy Crudup ('The Morning Show'), James Marsden ('Jury Duty'), and Ebon Moss-Bachrach ('The Bear').

And the British star admitted he had "adored every second" of working on the HBO drama.

He said: "Thank you so much. I just adored every second playing the weird and wonderful human grease stain that is Tom Wambsgans - Tom Wambsgans CEO I should say, god help us.

"My love and thanks and admiration to Jesse Armstrong as always. To our extraordinary writers - I'm too scared to name them all because I'll forget someone and then I won't sleep... To HBO, our wonderful directors, our gorgeous crew and cast, who I miss very much."