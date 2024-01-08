'Poor Things' and 'Oppenheimer' took home the Best Picture awards at the Golden Globes on Sunday (07.01.24).

The sci-fi black comedy beat 'Air', 'American Fiction', 'Barbie', 'The Holdovers', and 'May December' to take the accolade in the Musical or Comedy category, with director Yorgos Lanthimos offering a shout-out to his "hero" Bruce Springsteen - who was in the audience after being nominated for Best Original Song - during his acceptance speech.

He said: “I just wanted to speak to Bruce Springsteen. We have the same birthday. He’s been my hero since I grew up.”

He thanked the veteran singer for "making me grow up the way that I did" before heaping praise on Emma Stone, who had won Best Actress (Musical or Comedy) earlier in the evening.

He said: “She won. You know it. She’s the best."

Meanwhile, 'Oppenheimer' capped off a successful evening with its fifth and final prize of the night, Best Picture (Drama), which is won ahead of ‘Anatomy of a Fall’, ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’, ‘Maestro’, ‘Past Lives’, and ‘The Zone of Interest’.

Producer Emma Thomas, who is married to the film's director, Christopher Nolan, thanked the audience for having "faith" in the three-hour long movie.

Accepting the prize from Oprah Winfrey, she told the audience at the Beverly Hilton Hotel: "That’s crazy. From Oprah! They weren’t kidding, this is a really intimidating room.

"Thank you so much to the Golden Globes — can you hear my heart beating because it’s going crazy?!

"This was just an incredible experience making this film and this is just the smallest portion of the many people that made the film what it is and what I’ve learned sitting here, hearing everyone talk about their work, what’s so clear is that what we do is collaboration and that’s amazing, and it’s exciting and I find that to be completely magical.

"I have to say I am so pleased that Chris has been acknowledged because I just think that what he does is unlike anything anyone else is doing. All of this talent and these amazing actors ... the PAs, the camera assistants, everybody did their best on this film and I think Chris sort of brings the best out of people by being the very best himself.

"And I would love to thank Donna Langley and everyone at Universal.

"You know, when I sort of look back on that moment when we sat down with you, I don't think it was a no-brainer by any stretch of the imagination to make a three-hour movie ... sort of R-rated, by the way, about one of the darkest developments in our history.

"I am really grateful that your faith in us has been rewarded tonight. So thank you, everybody."