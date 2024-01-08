Hailee Steinfeld wanted to "pull out all the stops" for her Golden Globe Awards look.

The 'Hawkeye' actress - who was a presenter at Sunday's (07.01.24) ceremony - enjoyed a "Prada moment" as she walked the red carpet at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles in a pink gown with black gloves and admitted she wanted to don a show-stopping outfit because it has been some time since she last attended a "big" event.

She told E! News: "It's a Prada moment tonight. It's been a while since we've had a big red carpet so I wanted to pull out all the stops."

But the gloves meant fans couldn't get a glimpse of Hailee's rumoured engagement ring following speculation she's set to tie the knot with NFL star Josh Allen.

Asked if she was wearing a ring on her wedding finger, she spoke instead of the diamond jewellery on her right hand.

She said: "I got a cute little doe happening.

"No other particular reason other than I thought it was cute."

But the 27-year-old star did admit she can't resist an athletic man.

She beamed: "Listen, what isn't it about? Come on now."

Meanwhile, the 'Love Myself' singer ruled out bringing out new music any time soon.

Asked when fans can next expect a record from her, she said: "That is a great question. I'm focusing on acting at the moment."

Meanwhile, Hailee previously shared how she has learned to love her beauty marks.

The 'Starving' singer revealed the blemishes on her face would get Photoshopped for magazines and it made her feel like they were "ugly" - but she now embraces them.

She said: "I would see the photos and the beauty marks on my face would get taken out of the image. I would see myself without them and think. Oh god, they're not beautiful. They're ugly.

"Now, I've learned to love these marks even if someone else classifies them as imperfections or not beautiful."